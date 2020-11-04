MSU releases parts of non-conference basketball schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the full Missouri State basketball non-conference schedules are still unknown, both the men and women are beginning to release bits and pieces.

On the men’s side, Central Arkansas says the Bears and Bears will play at JQH Arena on December 1st.

On the women’s side, the Lady Bears will open their season at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida at the end of November.

Florida Gulf Coast University released the bracket Wednesday, including the Lady Bears matchups.

MSU will open against FGCU on Friday, November 27th at 5:30 pm.

The Lady Bears follow that with Maryland on the 28th at 4:30 and finish with Wake Forest at 2:30 pm on the 29th.

Missouri State is coming off a 26-4 regular season record and a Missouri Valley Conference Championship.