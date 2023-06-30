SPRINGFIELD, Mo–We may be halfway through the baseball season, but it’s never too early to start thinking college basketball.

And Friday Missouri State released the non-conference portion of their schedule.

The Bears will open the home portion of the schedule with Oral Roberts on Monday, November 13th.

The Golden Eagles are one of four opponents that made it to the NCAA tournament last season.

Of course the big non-conference games are part of the Paradise Jam which is in the Virgin Islands the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Here are some key dates:

The Bears open on the road at West Virginia on November sixth.

There’s the home opener a week later against ORU.

South Sarolina State is here Saturday the 25th of November.

MSU goes to both Tulsa on December 16th and then St. Mary’s in California right before Christmas.