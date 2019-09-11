MSU ready to make a statement against Tulane

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a slow start for the Missouri State Bears, playing in week one and then having a bye in week two, but it ramps up in a major way on Saturday.

Missouri State is looking for an upset that will send shock waves through the college football world and win its first game against an FBS opponent since 1990 against UNLV.

The Bears have looked good recently against the big boys of Division I, scoring more than 30 points the past two years against the likes of Oklahoma State and Missouri.

They have no plans to be outmatched in New Orleans on Saturday.