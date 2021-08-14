MSU QBs share time in Bears’ first scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State football held its first closed scrimmage Saturday morning.

Head Coach Bobby Petrino has been promoting a more explosive offense this year, and the scrimmage gave us our first glimpses.

One of the biggest questions around that offense is the starting quarterback, but that question remains after the first scrimmage.

The main two contenders seem to be new junior transfer from Utah State, Jason Shelley, and returning sophomore Jaden Johnson.

Shelley was the first on the field and took a majority of the snaps with the first team on the day.

Johnson got just one drive with the top set.

Redshirt freshman Jake Van Dyne also had some bright moments, including a 40 yard bomb to junior transfer Jahod Booker from Alabama State.

Petrino declined to name a starter, but said he saw positives from his entire QB group.

“I thought all four quarterbacks made some good plays. All four quarterbacks made mistakes. We’ve got to get rid of the mistakes. But I do really like the competition. I think it’s made them all really better. That was the fun thing about it is you look out, you call a play for one of the receivers and he makes the play. The quarterback makes a good throw and he makes the play. I think we need to crank up our running game. We didn’t run the ball as much as we need to or as well. A big challenge for us next week is to get better in the run game.”