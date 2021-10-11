MSU “not ready to play” in Youngstown loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for Homecoming.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino’s players won’t be in a festive mood.

Missouri State turned the ball over four times at Youngstown State and dug themselves a big hole.

The Bears rallied late and tied the game up at 20 with four minutes left.

But the defense could not stop the Penguins in the fourth quarter and lost 41-33.

The defeat snapped a three game Bears winning streak.

And it also cost Missouri State five spots in this week’s STATS FCS football poll, falling from 15 to 20.

“So that’s my job to get us ready to play and to come out with the right attitude, right preparation. It was a struggle all week in practice, you could see that we weren’t as focused and as intense as we needed to be or have been. That’s something you have to be able to learn as a football team, is that every team in our conference has the ability to beat you,” said Petrino.