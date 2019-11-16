MSU nearly upsets #21 Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears were looking for their third straight win Friday night, on the road at number 21 Xavier.

The Musketeers built a 12-3 lead, but the Bears battled back.

Keandre Cook dishes down low to Kabir Mohammed for the layup, it’s 28-29.

Xavier led by two at the half.

Second half, Lamont West with a corner three, and we’re tied at 36.

The Musketeers rebuilt the lead, Paul Scruggs with the triple, it’s 49-40 Xavier.

But the Bears battled back again, Gage Prim seeing his first Missouri State action with the dunk, it’s 56-56 with 1:30 left.

End of the game, Bears down three, Tyrik Dixon’s three is off, but West gets the rebound, his shot for the tie, rims out, and Missouri State just misses an upset, Xavier escapes 59-56.

West and Cook each scored 13 for the Bears, Prim scored eight in his Missouri State debut.