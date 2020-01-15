MSU names Bobby Petrino next Bears’ football coach

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2011, file photo, then-Arkansas NCAA college football coach Bobby Petrino discusses the Razorbacks prospects during a news conference in Fayetteville, Ark. Petrino is apologizing to fans and players in Arkansas seven years after he was fired for misleading officials about his extramarital affair with an athletic department employee that was exposed after a motorcycle crash. Petrino returned to Arkansas on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, for the first time since 2012, addressing a packed room for a Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State announced Wednesday morning that Bobby Petrino will be the next Bears’ 21st Head Football Coach.

Petrino will be officially welcomed Thursday, January 16th at 8:45 AM in the Prime Overtime Club of JQH Arena.

The former Arkansas and Louisville Head Coach has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.

Petrino was fired by the Razorbacks in April, 2012 after he was injured in a motorcycle accident involving his 25-year-old mistress, a former Razorbacks Foundation employee whom Petrino had hired four days before the accident.

He went on to apologize for how his time in Arkansas finished and went on to be the head coach for Western Kentucky and then Louisville.

He was fired by the Cardinals in 2018 amid a 2-8 season after the departure of Heisman winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He comes to a Bears team that has not had a winning season since 2009 and has not made the playoffs since 1990.