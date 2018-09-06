MSU Moves Bears Kickoff To 11am Thursday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears want to beat the Lincoln Blue Tigers.

They also want to beat the weather.

So early Wednesday afternoon, Missouri State changed the game time for Thursday's home opener from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the morning.

The weather over Springfield is expected to be stormy Thursday night with the remnants of Hurricane Gordon mixing with a front over Central Missouri.

Missouri State lost it's opener at Oklahoma State last Thursday.

It's the threat of lightning that got the attention of Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats who made the call a little more than 24 hours before kickoff.

"Last week there were three games in the NCAA that were cancelled. So we wanted to make sure we got this game in. Because it's very difficult to reschedule. By moving the game up we realize it may be an inconvience. It's not so much the rain, because we play in the rain. It's the lightning that's the issue. We didn't want to get into the situation where we go the teams out there. Get all warmed up, then we get lightning and then get a 30 minute delay. Then get ready to play and get another 30 minute lightning strike," said Moats.

This isn't the first time that Bears football had had issues with mother nature.

Again Thursday's game moved to 11:00 a.m.

Back in 2016, the second half of Missouri State's game with K-State was cancelled because of thunderstorms.

In 2011 a Thursday home opener with Eastern Kentucky was delayed until Friday afternoon because of a thunderstorm in the first quarter.



