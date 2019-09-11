MSU Men’s Soccer tops UCA with last minute winner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s Soccer team was supposed to open its home schedule two weeks ago against UMKC.

Despite a 2-0 halftime lead, however, the Bears’ game was cancelled due to weather.

Tuesday night, Missouri State got its second chance to open home action and the Bears did not let it go to waste.

Josh Dolling netting a goal in the 89th minute to lift MSU to a 1-0 win over visiting Central Arkansas.

The Bears continue their home stand Saturday when they welcome Tulsa to Allison South Stadium.

Kickoff in Springfield set for 7:00 pm.

