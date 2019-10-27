MSU Men’s Soccer sets new school record win streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Soccer set a new school record Saturday, topping visiting Evansville 2-1.

The Bears now sit at a perfect 13-0-0 on the season and that 13 game win streak marks a new school record.

The feat breaks the old mark of 12 straight wins set by the 1999 Missouri State team.

Nicolo Mulatero (5th minute) and Matt Bentley (52nd minute) marked the two Bear goals in the victory.

Just three more matches stand between Missouri State and a perfect regular season.

The Bears travel to Valparaiso on Wednesday, October 30th for a noon kickoff with the Crusaders.

