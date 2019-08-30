MSU Men’s Soccer opener cancelled due to weather despite 2-0 lead

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s Soccer team may have scored twice, but weather washed away the result in a cancelled game.

The Bears opened their season Thursday night taking a quick 2-0 lead on visiting UMKC.

The Bears showed dominance from the first whistle and only took 15 minutes to break through on the scoreboard.

After struggling to get a few opportunities past UMKC Goalkeeper Fillipo Errico, Matt Bentley followed up a Stuart Wilkin effort with a sliding putback for the opening goal.

Then with just 17 seconds remaining in the first half, Josh Dolling picked out Ian Jones with a stellar cross only to be topped by Jones’ diving header finish.

The Bears led 2-0 at the break, but had to wait for any second half action.

A lightning delay hit at halftime and eventually forced the teams to cancel the game.

Missouri State will try to open the season again on Monday, September 2nd when they visit Santa Clara.

