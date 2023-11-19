STANFORD, Ca. — The Missouri State men’s soccer season came to a close Sunday night, after falling 3-1 to No. 16 Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears (12-4-3) scored the opening goal of the match just seven minutes into action. Jesus Barea received a pass at the top of the Cardinal box, struck it with his left foot, and the ball took a Bears bounce, as it deflected off a defenders foot and rolled into the bottom left corner of the goal. It was his first goal of the NCAA Tournament.

But only nine minutes later, the Cardinal responded.

An MSU foul gave Stanford a free kick from just outside the Bears box, setting up Will Riley to rip a shot into the top right corner passed the outstretched arms of Mo State keeper Harry Townsend for the equalizer. Riley’s goal leveled the match at 1-1.

Then, in the 29th minute, Stanford grabbed the lead for good, thanks to a beautiful header courtesy of Shane De Flores. Cardinal jumped in front 2-1, and scored the insurance goal in the second half to win 3-1.