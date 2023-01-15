SPRINGFIELD, M.O. — If you’re a Missouri State men’s basketball fan, then you know “there’s no place like home” for the Bears. Dana Ford’s team is not only 3-0 at “The Vault” in it’s last 3 games, but they’re also 3-0 against a certain Missouri Valley Confrence front runner.

That would be Larry Bird’s alma mater, Indiana State. who are 6-1 this season against Valley competition, but haven’t won at G.S.B. since Feb of 2020.

Six minutes inside the first quarter, we’ve got a Bryan Trimble Jr. sighting. Trimble totaled just 14 points since the Bears trip to the Bahamas in November, he was 3-5 from the outside in the first half with 12 points.

Sycamores weren’t throwing any coming out party, though. Cooper Neese shuts down momentum with a three of his own to cut the deficit to 23-22.

I.S.U. only made four buckets from the perimeter in the half, but Cameron Henry went 3-3 from the outside in the game, Sycamores trailed 35-31 at the break.

Second half, Trimble stays in rhythm. Buries his 5th three of the day to extend the Bears lead out to 11. Only one of two in maroon in double figures.

But with 4:30 to go, Henry gets away with a push off and lays it in he had a team-high 17. Sycamores only trail 56-51.

But here’s your ball game, less than 10 seconds on the clock, Indiana State needs a 3 to tie it. Covausier Mccauley off the mark. Dalen Ridgnal gets the rebound, hits 2 free throws, as Missouri State hangs on 64-62 to win their fourth in a row at home against the valley’s top team.