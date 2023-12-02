DES MOINES, IA–Coming off their sixth win in the month of November, tying a program record, Missouri State men’s basketball traveled to the Knapp Center to battle preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite, Drake.

Eight minutes into the game, Chance Moore, who came off a career-high 28 points scored off a finger-roll to bring the Bears within two, 15-13. Moore finished as the leading scorer for the visiting squad with 17 points.

However, Tucker Devries, the reigning MVC Player of the Year, and the Bulldogs countered with a 7-0 run to jump out to a nine-point edge. With Devries hitting a three-pointer to punctuate the scoring flury.

Wednesday night, MSU scored 44 in the first half against Evansville shooting 49 percent from the floor. Different story Saturday, they only managed 25 points on 31 percent shooting from the field. Trailing by 11 at the break.

Second half witnessed more trouble for the Bears, 14 turnovers lead to 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Drake got up by as many as 25 in this game before it mercifully ended. As Missouri State lost 74-57.