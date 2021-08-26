MSU Men open season with comeback victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jon Koka’s back to back goals within a minute of each other in the second half helped lift No. 12 Missouri State Men’s Soccer to a 3-1 season opening victory over visiting Belmont Thursday.

The Bears fell behind 1-0 within the first 10 minutes.

Kyle Hiebert provided the response just 10 minutes later, finishing off a set piece with a header to draw the game back even.

It stayed 1-1 into halftime, but Koka provided the breakthrough in the 2nd half.

With 19 minutes left, Koka sent a shot into the back corner to claim Missouri State’s first lead.

Then, within 60 seconds of the first, Koka struck again with a bouncing volley past the Bruins to put the game out of reach.

Missouri State (1-0) continues its season Sunday when the Bears host Rockhurst for a 6:00 pm kickoff.