SPRINGFIELD–The MSU volleyball team had its season come to a close, Monday night.

The Bears were knocked out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in straight-sets in the second round by the UIC Flames.

Missouri State needed to win the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to extend its season, but the 3-0 loss concluded a 16-16 campaign.

The tournament is being held at the Hammons Student Center, so fans of the sport can still go watch the two semifinal matches on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the finals on Wednesday, Nov. 22.