SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino will be looking for a new kicker come next season.

Tuesday Jose Pizano announced he was leaving the Bears and entering the transfer portal.

Pizano just completed his third season for Missouri State.

The Utah native was 12 for 16 in field goal attempts this season and scored 71 points for the Bears.

His longest field goal in 20-22 was from 47 yards out.

Pizano played in 33 games in his Missouri State career with 45 field goals and 100 extra points.

He earned second team A.P. All-American honors after last year’s campaign.