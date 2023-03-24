SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And for the first time in seven years, Missouri State hosted a track meet.

The Missouri State Invitational featured the Bears against the Evangel Valor track and field team.

28 athletes took part in 15 events.

This is the first outdoor event in that portion of the track schedule.

The Valley championships are in mid-May at Illinois State.

Missouri State runners won every track event, with senior Edna Dar winning both the 800 meter and 15-hundred meter events.

Evangel’s Hannah Evans won the high jump and Jacee Wilson won the triple jump.