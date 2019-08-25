MSU holds annual Maroon-White volleyball scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, MO. –The Missouri State Volleyball team took another step toward opening its 2019 regular season.

In our Bear Nation report, it also marked The Bears first public step toward putting the past few weeks behind them.

The Bears getting back on the court at the Hammons Student Center for their annual Maroon – White scrimmage. The game also marked the debut of interim head coach Manolo Concepcion.

Sophomore Amelia Flynn expected to have a big season, she was named preseason All-Valley earlier in the week. She would quickly get involved, getting her side multiple points.

Missouri State will open the regular season on August 30th against Jacksonville in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational, which will be played on MSU’s campus.