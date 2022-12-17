SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There’s no rest for the weary during the college basketball season, but with an eight day layoff, the Missouri State Lady Bears had plenty of time to prepare for Saturday’s home game against Tennessee-Martin.

Missouri State back home at Great Southern Bank Arena trying to win back to back games for the first time this season.

Early in the fIrst, Lady Bears in transition up 3, Isabelle Delarue with the textbook bounce pass to Kennedy Taylor.

Taylor only scored four points in the first half, but finished with a career high of 23.

Under 4:00 to play in the period, MSU up 13-9, Jade Masogayo draws the double team and delivers the sneaky assist to Sydney Wilson, Wilson had 11.

But the Skyhawks, great nickname by the way, weren’t going away, Sharnec Currie Jelks one of three UT players to score in double digits hits the turn around in the paint to put UT-Martin ahead 22-20.

But with under 2:30 before the break, Lady Bears need a boost and it comes from Delarue who buries her second three of the half, Missouri State up 2.

Then right before intermission, tied at 29, Aniya Thomas attacks the basket and scores the easy layup.

Lady Bears scored 38 of their 68 total points in the paint and were plus 23 in bench points as they go on to beat UT-Martin 68-59 to get to 4-4.