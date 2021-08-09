MSU Football ranked 24th in preseason poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Missouri State football gears up for its season, the Bears will do so with a top-25 ranking.

FCS STATS released its preseason poll Mondayu, placing Missouri State at number 24.

The Bears are coming off one of their best seasons ever after earning a share of the Missouri Valley title and a birth into the playoffs.

Here in year two of the Bobby Petrino era, however, the head coach is aiming for a more explosive offense.

At media day, Petrino said his sights are setting on establishing the run game to open up some bigger plays down the field.

The Bears say that will be vital in raising the bar from last years’ success.

“I’d like to be more explosive,” Petrino said. “I’d like to get back to having more big plays. Short catches and long runs for touchdowns and long throws for touchdowns. I think we’ve got a great defensive front. A nice way to be able to play the game is to be explosive on offense to get ahead and make the other team have to throw the ball.”

Jaden Johnson/Missouri State Quarterback: “With the right guys and the right players around the offense, we’ve got a lot of talent at receiver, running back, tight end, o-line,” sophomore quarterback Jaden Johnson said. “We have the pieces that we need in order to be explosive. It’s just a matter of us coming together, knowing our expectations as an offense each week going into a game. Just knowing that we’re the best team on the field. We’re the best offense in the country really.”

MSU will kick off its season September 4th at Oklahoma State.