SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s been nearly a year since Art Hains suffered from an attack of the West Nile virus.

Hains was in a battle for his life.

As Missouri State approaches football season, Hains will be back in the booth.

His first game will be in a couple of weeks.

But that’s nothing compared to his year long journey back to health.

For the past four decades, his voice has been the soundtrack of Missouri State athletics.

“back and he sticks in the garbage.”

But a year ago, Art Hains’ voice was silenced.

The 67-year old contracted the West Nile virus from a mosquito bite.

Within days, Hains was paralyzed and nearly died.

Dan Lucy: “Do you ever think why me?”

“I think why me to still be here. That would be easy to do. 700 people get this each year. I was one of the lucky 700 last year to get it. No, I’m just happy to be here,” said Hains.

And Bear Nation will be happy to hear that Hains will be back in the broadcast booth this season.

Hains:”So many people have been so kind and have said that they’ve missed me. It’s not the same whatever. And that’s nice of them to say. I’d like to try to do that.”

It’ll be a challenge.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Famer plans on calling Bears football and mens basketball home games.

He’s mastered a motorized wheelchair.

And Missouri State is modifying the broadcast booth.

And it’s given Hains a new lease on life.

“Yes, yes I do. That’s why it’s important to get back to what I did before. I don’t know how many years I can do it. But I didn’t know that before. And the Chiefs thing has gone well,” said Hains.

Hains is also the host of the Kansas City Chiefs pregame and postgame shows.

Those radio broacasts have originated from his room at Springfield Rehabilitation.

With the help of his wife Lisa and daughter Kathleeen.

“The support of my family, and like I said these first two Chiefs games they’ve been in there working with me. And Mitch gave them credit at the end of the first broadcast, our Springfield studio. The support of my family and friends has been awesome,” said Hains.

Hains has always been a God fearing man.

Even more so in the last year.

“I thought I was going to see him a couple of times. But I’ve maintained a good attitude and I think that’s one reason that we’ve come so far. Oh yea the prayers of so many people….I think that’s why I’m still here,” said Hains.