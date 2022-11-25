NASSAU, Bahamas–Missouri State tipped off the Baha Mar Nassau Championship tournament Friday afternoon.

The Bears facing North Carolina Wilmington in the Bahamas.

Big guys making noise in the first half, Donovan Clay to Dawson Carper, Carper with ten first half points.

End of the first half, Kendall Moore with a corner three, it’s 29-28 Seahawks at halftime.

Second half, the Seahawks pulled away, Donovan Newby with the three in front of his bench, 52-43 UNC-W.

Then the Seahawks with the defense, the steal, and Shykeim Phillips with the fingerroll, and North Carolina Wilmington wins 68-54.

Missouri State shot 38 percent from the field, was 7-for-17 from the free throw line, and didn’t make a field goal in the last nine minutes of the game.