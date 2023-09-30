SPRINGFIELD–Home is where the heart is because the road can be unpredictably chaotic, and it seems to be that way for Missouri State, who played the role of visitors for the third time in the opening four weeks this season.

Ryan Beard and the Bears traveled across the border to carbondale to face 10th ranked Southern Illinois in their Missouri Valley Conference opener. Talk about good test out of the gate.

Salukis received the opening kick and only needed to run three plays before Ro Elliot breaks loose! Taking this handoff 64-yards for the quick strick touchdown! Statement score from SIU.

Few minutes later, it’s Elliot on a pitch and hitting paydirt again. He finished with 102 yards on 9 carries and those 2 td’s. 14-0 Salukis.

Early second quarter, down 10, momentum puts on a maroon and white jersey. Jacob Clark floats this beautiful pass to Gary Clinton. Bears finally breakthrough with a touchdown. Cuts it to 13-10.

But midway through the 2nd, SIU gets across the goal line for a 3rd time in the half. Justin Strong makes it 20-10.

Trouble found Bears starter Jacob Clark in the third quarter. He got knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury, so it was up to Jordan Pachot to lead a comeback and with less than 6 minutes in the third, Pachot and Hunter Wood hook up for a 31 yard td! It’s a one-possession game!

Tale end of the quarter, Nick Baker, the savvy veteran spies a wide open Aiden Quinn for a critical score! Missouri State goes back down 10.

But the back breaker comes at the start of the fourth. Pachot gets pressured, tries to get away, but ends of losing the football as he goes down! Salukis fall on it and that’s your final score. Bears fought hard, but fall to 0-3 on the road this fall.