MSU campus re-opens for voluntary workouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Normally this time of year, Fall sports would be deep into preparations for the upcoming season.

Instead, this week marked the first time athletes set foot back on campus since March.

“I can’t say that all 100 percent are, ‘Hey, we’re gonna come back and this is what we’re going to do.” Missouri State Director of Athletics Kyle Moats said. “I think there’s some apprehension from some coaches. I think the student-athletes are probably the most excited to get back.”

Despite the apprehension, though, Moats says so far the re-opening of campus for voluntary workouts is going smoothly.

“The re-entry thus far has been going very well, really. No issues or concerns at this particular time, which is good.”

But with limited interaction for these athletes, what exactly do these workouts look like?

“Once they get tested and are cleared, they can come back each day. We have contact tracing where they have to sign in at whatever facility they go in each day. They also get their temperature checked to make sure there’s no flare ups. The only thing that can be done is the strength coach can be in the weight room to oversee so nobody gets hurt.”

At this point, the number of athletes taking advantage of voluntary campus workouts is in the double-digits with 19 being tested on Monday alone.

And while football players are returning first, other teams are making plans to open up workouts as well.

“Volleyball, I think, is going to wait and come back when they can have access which may be in July. We don’t know that. We assume the NCAA will allow access in July. I think Mox and and Women’s basketball are coming back maybe next week. Dana and Men’s basketball coming back, I want to say late June.”

But with new head football coach Bobby Petrino’s first season set to begin in just three months, many eyes naturally fall on how much time he needs to get his team ready.

“I think six weeks is what coach wants. I really think that’s what’s going to happen. July, I don’t know, 22nd or 23rd. Something like that. That’s when we’ll get access and football will get started.”

Until then, MSU fans will just have to be happy their Bears are finally returning to some action.