SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State gave veteran baseball coach Keith Guttin a three year contract extension Thursday.

The Bears won the Valley tournament this month, and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the 12th time in school history.

Guttin just completed his 40th season as the Bears coach.

His new contract will run through 2025.

In his four decades, Guttin has led the Bears to 1,340 victories, that’s third among all active D-1 coaches.

In addition, Joey Hawkins has been promoted to associate head coach, Nick Petree is an assistant coach, and Paul Evans transitions to special assistant to the head coach.