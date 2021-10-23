Bears fall short of upset to North Dakota State

FARGO, ND. — The Bears were on the heels of a major upset in the FCS ranks, but come up just short.

#3 North Dakota State beat #17 Missouri State 27-20 in the Fargodome on Saturday.

Missouri State 20

North Dakota State 27



FINAL



Bison escape with a win over Missouri State.



Bears really made it difficult on themselves multiple times late, but certainly showed they can hang with the best in the country.



Ranked North Dakota visits Plaster next weekend. — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) October 23, 2021

Jason Shelley finished the game 16-25 for 242 yards with 1 interception.

Tobias Little scored the two Missouri State touchdowns, with the rest of the points coming off the boot of Jose Pizano.

Tyrone Scott recorded 104 receiving yards. It’s the 4th game of the season he has topped the 100-yard plateau, which ties a single season school record.

Little’s first score of the game came on a 12-yard run in the first quarter, which gave Missouri State a 10-0 lead.

The game would find itself tied at 13 as the two teams headed to the locker room for halftime.

Missouri State scored a touchdown on its first possession of the second half to increase its lead to 20-13.

The Bears next five possessions would end with an interception, three punts and a turnover on downs.

The Bison would close out the second half strong with touchdowns on its final two drives, the last one proving to be the game winner.

Missouri State heads back home to play North Dakota next Saturday in a game you can watch on KOZL.