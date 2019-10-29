MSU Bears face third straight Top 10 opponent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State’s run through the teeth of the Valley Football Conference has one more stop.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will host South Dakota State Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits will be the third straight top ten team that the Bears have played.

Missouri State lost to number one North Dakota State and 10th ranked Northern Iowa.

South Dakota State is ranked fifth in the FCS Coaches Poll.

The Bears are 1-6 and have lost three in a row.

But Missouri State coach Dave Steckel says his team is improving and still has its head up.

“I think the attitude of this team and the culture is fantastic. I keep repeating myself. The difference is these guys love to win, love to compete and they haven’t won. They work their tails off. They work so hard out there. They’re very united with each other. And their work ethic is impeccable. And back in the old days when you lose a game, you thought there was a party going on. You thought we won. Now it’s unbelievably somber. It’s somber on Sundays. And they want to win just as bad as I do,” said Stec.