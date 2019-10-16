MSU bears down for daunting drive to North Dakota State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State will face a major challenge Saturday afternoon when they visit the Fargo Dome to play North Dakota State.

The Bears have lost their last eight match ups against the Bison, currently ranked number one in the country among the FCS.

In addition to that, NDSU now sit as two-time defending national champions and ride a 27-game win streak into Saturday.

The Missouri State plays say they understand the odds and know how tough North Dakota State will be.

Despite that, the Bears are choosing to treat the Bison like any other opponent.

TYLER CURRIE: “It’s another opponent,” Senior Wide Receiver Tyler Currie said. “We try not to think about them as the number one team. We just worry about us and what we can do this week.”

“Every single week is grey shirt, grey jersey, grey brand, there isn’t anyone we should be inferior or superior to,” Senior Cornerback Darius Joseph said. “At the same time, we are cognizant. It’s North Dakota State, like, get something else fire under your belly.”