MSU Bears add former ‘Bama defensive back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State added another football recruit Thursday to the early signing period haul.

It’s offensive lineman Naveli Dixon from Florida.

11 of the 18 signees are on the offense.

But maybe the biggest name is on defense.

Junior defensive back Kyriq McDonald played two years at Alabama before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2019 season.

He suffered a seizure at Alabama and in a game against Ohio State and missed the rest of that year at Cincinnati.

With his physical condition stabilized, he transferred to Missouri State.

He’ll have two years of eligibilty and will be able to play this spring.

“We did a lot of background work with his doctors. And he’s cleared that he’s able to play football. Our medical staff and trainers are comfortable that he would be good to go. And we’re real excited about him. He’s a tremendous talent. We’ll probably play him at safety and some nickel. The other thing he’s great at is returning. I’m really excited about his ability to return kicks, punts and all the things he can do with the ball in his hand,” said Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino.