MSU cancels next five baseball games due to positive COVID-19 test results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State baseball team’s next five games, through April 27, are canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results, according to MSU.

The positive test results came within MSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which is made up of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

More testing after the cancelation of the game against Missouri confirmed the new positive test results. Contact tracing also showed MSU didn’t have the minimum number of medically cleared players to play in the series against Southeast Missouri State, April 23-25.

Missouri State’s game at Arkansas is also canceled as the Bears won’t be able to finish the return-to-play protocol before the game.

These games will not be made up, according to the University.

The Bear’s next game is scheduled for April 30 where the team will face off against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Carbondale, Ill.