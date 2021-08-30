MSU announces Men’s Basketball non-conference slate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State announced the non-conference schedule for the highly-anticipated 2021-22 Men’s Basketball season.

The slate includes home games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams BYU (Saturday, December 4) and Oral Roberts University (Saturday, December 11).

“I believe we have put together the perfect schedule to help this year’s team reach its ultimate goal,” Missouri State Men’s Basketball coach Dana Ford said in a release. “It is highlighted by a potential top-25 non-conference home game against BYU in addition to multiple teams that have legitimate shots at winning their conference titles and making the NCAA Tournament.”

Also traveling to Springfield will be Southeast Missouri State (Tuesday, November 9) for the season opener, Alabama State (Saturday, November 13), South Dakota State (Wednesday, December 15), Central Arkansas (Saturday, December 18), and in-town foe Evangel (Thursday, December 30).

The first road trip for the Bears will be at Sam Houston State in mid-November.

Following that trip, the Bears will head to the Naples Invitational for a three-game tournament.

Missouri State will also visit Arkansas at Little Rock on December 8.

The Bears final road game, potentially its toughest test of the nonconference, will be at St. Mary’s on December 21.

The Gaels have played in a postseason tournament every year since 2008.

Missouri State finished the 2020-21 season with a 17-7 record and a semifinalist appearance in Arch Madness.