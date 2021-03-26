MSU Beach Bears blank Ottawa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was a beautiful day for beach volleyball.

The Missouri State beach Bears are wrapping up their Bear challenge Friday.

In the first match the Bears faced Ottawa.

And this is the team of Gala Galabova and Brooke Plessner, Galabova with the kill, the Bears won the first set 21-12.

In the second set, Plessner with the point at the net, the Bears win that set 21-16.

Missouri State beat the Braves 5-to-nothing.

The beach Bears are 6-2 and will wrap up the challenge against Central Arkansas.