MSU basketball hoping its hot at the right time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s basketball team looks to continue it’s hot streak on the road.

The Bears travel to Carbondale, Il., for their second meeting with Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Missouri State is riding a five-game winning streak, which includes a win against the Salukis a week ago in Springfield.

The Bears have only one road loss this season, which is tied for the best in the Valley.

The last time the two met at the Banterra Center, Marcus Domask won it on a buzzer beater.

Domask hasn’t played since January 4 and certainly makes the Salukis a different team.

Bears coach Dana Ford noted they have to be ready for both scenarios.

“We are unsure of whether he will play or not, he did not play this weekend in their series against Illinois state, but our preparation will remain the same,” Ford said. “We will prepare as if he was playing and if he is not playing we will move forward accordingly.”

“Both teams are fresh in terms of the scout and knowing each other’s tendencies,” Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins said. “Missouri state is playing as well as anyone in the league right now. We’ve got to do a better job executing and play full 40 minutes.”

The game is scheduled for an 8:15 pm tip-off.

It’s the penultimate road trip for the Bears this season as they will travel to Evansville to close out the regular season at the end of February.