MSU Baseball Adds to Staff and Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Thursday Missouri State Baseball announced two former fan favorites have joined Keith Guttin's coaching staff.

Aaron Meyer played second base on the 2015 and 2017 teams that reached the NCAA Super-Regionals.

Joining Meyer is former Bears ace Nick Petree, who returns to MSU after a three-year minor league career. He is one of the best pitchers in program history, and earned Collegiate Baseball's 2012 National Player of the Year award.

Missouri State also announced the signings of two junior college standouts. Collin Clayton is an outfielder from Edwardsville, Ill. who spent two seasons at John A. Logan College in Illinois. One-time South Carolina Gamecock Joey Polak also comes to Springfield after an impressive juco season. The Quincy, Ill. native was the American Baseball Coaches Association's 2018 NJCAA Baseball Player of the Year for Jefferson College. Polak hit 32 home runs, drove in 107 runs and batted .459 in one junior college season.