MSU athletes arriving on campus for workouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State athletes are starting to arrive on campus for voluntary, individual workouts.

19 athletes have been tested to use the facilities.

Bears Athletics Director Kyle Moats says the process has been working smoothly.

Right now it’s mostly football players on campus.

He says Lady Bear basketball players are expected next week and Dana Ford’s mens basketball team will start arriving at the end of the month.

“We’re gonna have a phased in approach. It’s been good. Magers clinic is doing all the testing and that’s gone well. Our facilities are up and going. Again, this is all voluntary. Whatever they want to do they certainly can do within the guidelines of the city,” said Moats.