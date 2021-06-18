MSU approves extensions for Petrino, Mox, Ford & Guttin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Board of Governors approved four head coach contract extensions for football, basketball and baseball on Friday.

Missouri State Football Head CoachBobby Petrino received an extension through January 14th, 2026 with a new base salary of $325,000.

Missouri State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amaka agugua-Hamilton received a two year extension through April 16th, 2026 and got a salary increase to $300,000 for year one of the new contract along with incremental increases for each year thereafter through year five.

Additional adjustments were made to her achievement payments.

Also on the basketball court, Men’s Head Coach Dana Ford received a two year extension through March 31st, 2025.

Finally, Missouri State Baseball Head Coach Keith Guttin received a one year extension through June 30th, 2025