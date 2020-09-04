MSU announces watch party for Bears vs. Sooners Sept. 12th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State announced today that it’s hosting a watch party for students and fans next Saturday at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, admission is free.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. for the Bears at number five Oklahoma.

Masks will be required for all attendees

The Bears are a week away from their battle against Oklahoma.

Coach Bobby Petrino has moved his team into game mode.

It’s one of three fall games for Missouri State, the other two are against Central Arkansas.

The Bears will be big underdogs but Petrino will be looking at more then just the scoreboard.

“What we really need to focus on is trying to get better as the game goes on. We need to understand how fast it’s going to be. And be able to adjust to that. And play hard. I think each of our players needs to do a good job of being proud of the video that we watch after the game. And get better. Be a better football team in the second quarter then we were in the first quarter. And be a better football team in the second half then we were in the first half,” said Petrino.