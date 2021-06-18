MSU announces Leamy’s impending retirement, Seabolt to take over

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Soccer’s longtime Head Coach Jon Leamy will be retiring at the end of the calendar year, the school announced Friday.

The University’s Board of Governors approved a transition plan for the men’s soccer program, which will see the end of Leamy’s 30 year tenure at the head of the Bears that started back in 1992.

Current associate head coach Michael Seabolt will take over the program on January 1st, 2022 and become the Bears’ fifth men’s soccer head coach.

Leamy will begin his 30th season as Missouri State’s head men’s soccer coach this fall.

He enters his final season with a record of 292-187-66 (.596) including five trips to the NCAA Tournament, nine Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles, and seven MVC Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

He is the MVC’s all-time conference wins leader (111) and has led the Bears to back-to-back MVC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances, including the recent 2020-21 trip to the NCAA Round of 16.

Over the past two seasons, the Bears have peaked with a 30-3-1 overall record and top-10 rankings in both seasons.

MSU also notched a 17-game win streak, marking the nation’s longest since 2009.

“Missouri State is and always will be our home,” Leamy said in a statement. “The season ahead should provide a lot of excitement for us, and we’re hoping for more championships and another opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re grateful to the faculty and staff here at Missouri State for making this such a great place to work and raise a family. We’re especially grateful for having worked with so many fantastic players and the best college soccer alumni in the country.

“Jon is the consummate coach,” MSU Athletics Director Kyle Long said in a statement. “He cares about his players and their well-being. His relationship with his former players is genuine. He is always proud to be the coach at Missouri State. His success will be measured more by what he did off the field than on. He’s a perfect example of being a great teacher, mentor and an ambassador of our institution. We’re fortunate to have one more year to enjoy his outstanding leadership.”

Seabolt joined Leamy’s staff in 2007 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2009.

Prior to coming to Springfield, Seabolt coached at West Virginia, Tampa and Elon at the college level.

He also spent time with the Colorado Rapids and Tampa Bay Mutiny staffs at the professional level.

“We’re excited about the transition and the future of the program,” Leamy said about his replacement. “Having Coach Seabolt waiting in the wings will provide the boys with ideal continuity to move the program forward. He has been here 15 years and helped build us into a nationally-elite program. The Missouri State University men’s soccer program will be in great hands.”

“I am thrilled to be chosen as the successor to lead the Missouri State University men’s soccer program,” Seabolt said in a statement as well. “There are many people to thank, but that list begins with Coach Leamy. He hired me and has given me tremendous license to grow over the last 15 years. Coach Leamy and I have had a successful partnership, and I look forward to one more season together.

“I would also like to thank President Clif Smart, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats, and Associate Director of Athletics Casey Hunt for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of men’s soccer. Programs are only successful when there is a synergy between student-athletes, coaches, and administration. We are lucky to have that here at Missouri State, and it starts at the top with their leadership.

“This job is about the student-athletes. My favorite part of the job is seeing these men grow and develop lifelong relationships. I have had the pleasure of working with so many amazing men the last 15 years and connecting with so many more that came before. Staying at Missouri State to continue the tradition that has been built and grow this program is exciting. Together the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and community have put this program on the national map and we have every intention of going further. We represent an amazing university, and we will continue to do our part in telling the story of what a great place this is to get an education and pursue excellence!”