MSHSAA to play state championships at JQH with fans in the stands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Despite the NCAA decision, the Missouri State High School Activities Association will play it’s state tournament at JQH Arena starting Thursday.

And they will play those games with fans in the stands.

At least for now.

MSHSAA has been in touch with the state of Missouri’s health department and the Greene County Health Board about the corona virus situtation.

They’ve also worked with Missouri State about having extra sanitation stations around JQH Arena.

The activities association says it will follow the recommendation from the state, and as of right now that’s playing with fans in the stands.

“Everybody has an individual responsibility, if you are feeling ill, not to attend. Don’t contaminate everybody else. We’re going to try to put on the best experience for our student athletes. Some of them have waited their entire lives. Some communities have never had this opportunity to participate in this. We’re going to try to have the best event that we can for them, but we’re also going to try to keep the safety of everybody in mind as well,” said Assistant Executive Director for Basketball Kevin Garner.