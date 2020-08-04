MSHSAA provides update on fall sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday it is still putting the pieces together with its fall schedule.

In a release, MSHSAA said the hope is for schools that are planning to start the year as normal to have fall sports proceed as normal.

It also noted that the board of directors will meet to decide how to handle school districts that will go virtual.

The release states ‘The Board and staff will discuss a wide range of ideas, which may include the postponement of Fall activities; the ability of schools only offering distance learning to their students to still participate in activities while not holding in-person classes, as well as possible regional competition outside the traditional season once a school is offering in-person learning’ at the upcoming meeting.

“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, “the Board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible. The Association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the Fall season will proceed to its fruition.”