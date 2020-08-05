MSHSAA on schedule for fall football

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Missouri State High School Activities Association plans on having fall sports with practices starting in five days.

The board of directors announced Wednesday that teams who’s school districts are not having students in the buildings can still field athletic teams.

Most of the school districts in Missouri, including Springfield have options for a mix of in school and on line learning.

The ruling stands for all sports this entire year.

A county’s health department still has the last word and could stop competition if it deems it too dangerous in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is what the schedule looks like in regard to high school football.

Teams can start fall practice on Monday, August 10th.

Jamborees can be on Friday, August 21st.

And a new rule for this year only, those jamborees can have as few as two teams.

And week one of the high school season is Friday, August 28th.