MSHSAA offers spring football option, Springfield still planning on fall season.

COLUMBIA, Mo–The Missouri State High School Activities Association gave its teams an out if they want to postpone fall sports until the spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a news release Thursday, MSHSAA says they’ll create an alternate season if a school doesn’t want to play this fall.

That means if a high school football team deems it’s too dangerous to play because of the virus, it can opt out and play football this spring.

The same thing goes for volleyball, soccer and softball.

These schools need to let MSHSAA know by September 11th if they want to play in the spring.

Teams that take this option will have their spring sports like baseball played in the summer.

Springfield public schools Athletic Director Josh Scott says that Thursday’s announcement was very broad.

And he’s going to have to study the new proposal because there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

But as of now, Springfield is still planning on playing its fall sports, including football, at its normal time.