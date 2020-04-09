MSHSAA cancels Spring sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following Missouri Governor Mike Parsons announcement that all public and charter schools to remain closed for the rest of this school year, MSHSAA has decided to cancel Spring high school sports.

Until now, Spring sports were only suspended.

“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said.. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrators, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”

Urhahn went on to speak to seniors in particular who lose their final season of high school sports because of the decision.

“To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and

communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn said. “While this is a

difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”