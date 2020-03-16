MSHSAA cancels Class 5 and 4 Show-Me Showdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri was slated to become the only state in the country with public high school basketball this weekend.

But that is no longer the case.

On Monday morning the MSHSAA announced the cancellation of the Class 5 and 4 Show-Me-Showdown, which was set to be played at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a press release.

The shutdown is in line with athletic events across the country, choosing to postpone, or cancel, amidst concern of spreading COVID-19.

The Kickapoo Chiefs were all set to practice this afternoon, in preparation for the Class 5 semifinals.

Instead, the team met this morning for the final time.

The Chiefs finish the season with a 20-9 record and winners of 11 of the final 12 games.