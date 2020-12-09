MSHOF inducts four at basketball luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame held it’s annual basketball luncheon Wednesday and inducted four players and three programs.

Drury basketball standout Ted Young was one of the inductees.

He played and coached at Marionville.

At Drury, Young was a two-time NAIA All-American in 1986-87.

Carly Deer Stubblefield was also inducted.

She was a three year starter on the Missouri State Lady Bears team that went to the 2001 Final Four.

Deer was the Valley’s defensive player of the year as a senior.

Also being inducted long time basketball official Jim Vaughn.

And public address announcer Rick Jester.

The Skyline girls, Glasgow boys programs and the Joplin Memorial 1974 and 1978 teams were all inducted as well.

“When I first started, when I was real, real young, I was just surrounded by really great people. And I still am to this day. All the way up from my high school days, to my college days and to the coaching,” said Young.

“It’s always been something that’s been a part of me. And the excitment. But really the time to reflect on how much everybody put in for me. And mentored me and influenced. And a lot of those names are already in this hall of fame. And to be up there with them and be honored with them. It’s just a blessing,” said Stubblefield.

“I’m very honored to go into this class with these classmates. I’ve announced Carly’s games at Missouri State. I’ve done Ted’s when he’s been at Marionville in the Blue & Gold. I don’t know how many of Jim Vaughan’s games I’ve announced that he’s refereed,” said Jester.

“Each of us here somewhere have done something to effect kids in a positive way,” said Vaughan.