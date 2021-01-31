MSHOF inducts class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted 20 new individuals into its ranks Sunday as its Class of 2021.

The late Derrick Thomas of the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore headlined the group.

“It’s obviously very humbling to be inducted into the hall of fame in a state, in a community, in a region that you love and admire so many people,” Moore said.

Some of the other names going included Jim Middleton who was an assistant coach for the Lady Bears 1992 Final Four, later coaching at SBU for 14 years.

“It wasn’t anything that I really aspired towards,” Middleton said. “I just wanted to go out there and get to coach and enjoy what you do.”

Also, Webb City head football coach John Roderique who’s won the most state championships in Missouri history with 12 for his alma mater.

“It kind of makes you think maybe it’s time to start looking at not coaching,” Roderique joked. “Maybe somebody is trying to tell me I need to be retired. I kind of wonder about that a little bit, Jason. No, it’s really obviously very humbling. I’m very honored to receive this.”

Former KOLR10 Sports Director Tom Mast also received the honor, entering his 50th year in the sports journalism business including 12 at KOLR10.

Here was the full list of inductees:

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas

Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore

Former St. Louis Cardinals president Mark Lamping

Angler Edwin Evers

Webb City football coach John Rodrique

Glendale swimming coach Jim Whytlaw

Kickapoo and Drury basketball star Alex Hall

Sports journalist Tom Mast

Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison

Missouri State football’s Dennis Heim

Nixa and SBU women’s hoops coach Jim Middleton

Golf long drive champ Dan Boever

Southeast Missouri basketball’s Pat Colon

Missouri State baseball’s Paul Evans

Mizzou soccer coach Bryan Blitz

Warrensburg cross country program and coach Ron Clawson

The Missouri State Sugar Bears

The Mizzou football chain crew

Poplar Bluff high school golf