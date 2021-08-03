Mox’s Lady Bears preparing to defend its Valley title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The college basketball season won’t tip off for at least three months, but the Valley womens coaches met with the media via zoom Tuesday to talk hoops.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will be looking for a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

And a third straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears were 23-3 last season and were a perfect 16-0 in the Valley’s regular season.

Coach Mox added three transfers to a handful of returning players which will make them the Valley favorite.

And the Lady Bears will play in Puerto Rico over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Having a core group come back has been very benificial to us because they help lead. They understand the system. They’ve been in it a few years now. And then having some transfers who are seasoned collegiate athletes that helps too. Because they understand college ball. They’ve played against great competition. I think every coach wants to surpass what they did the year before. And it’s difficult to make it to the NCAA tournament. And it’s very difficult to make a run in the NCAA tournament. We don’t take that for granted,” said coach Mox.