SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One thing that Missouri State Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton wants to do is cut down the nets at Hoops in the Heartland.

Covid canceled the postseason tournament in 2020.

And in 2021, the Lady Bears left after one win because of Covid concerns.

So coach Mox wants three wins in Moline and tournament championship.

It wasn’t going to be an easy journey.

At the beginning of the season, both Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin suffered season ending knee injuries.

Coach Mox and the Lady Bears had to rebuild the team during Christmas break.

This weekend, the new look Lady Bears could win that elusive tournament title.

“I never thought that we couldn’t do it. I’m just being 100 percent honest. I think our kids did. I think they kind of doubted a little bit at first. They’re like, we lost Jas. But once we came back and played Loyola and Valpo and got a little taste of success. They were like we’re going to be alright. We just have to keep getting better every day. And they were completely all in. So I just felt like we had enough to get it done. The kids had to mature right before our eyes. And I think some of them really did,” said coach Mox.