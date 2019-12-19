Mox looking for Lady Bears to be “Road Warriors”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 17th-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears will face a major test Friday night in Spokane, Washington.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will face the 18th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in their third Top 25 road game of the season.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will come into the contest well-rested.

It’ll be five days since Missouri State beat Mizzou 79-72.

Gonzaga will be a difficult test.

The Bulldogs are 10-1.

This will be the fourth time these two programs have met.

Last year Gonzaga beat the Lady Bears at the Q by just three points.

“Everybody keeps talking about a revenge tour. I just, if they beat us last year then yes it’s revenge right. But I just want us to put ourselves in the best situation to be successful in the postseason. And I just want us to have little victories, small victories we celebrate along the way. This (Mizzou) is one of them. When we get down to Gonzaga and get back to being road warriors that will be another one. I just don’t want to say revenge tour, I just want to say that’s the next opponent,” said Coach Mox.